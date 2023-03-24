Police have made an arrest after a break-in at a Bayfair jewellery store. Photo / File

Tauranga Police have arrested a local 16-year-old boy on charges relating to the alleged aggravated robbery of the Michael Hill Jewellers at Bayfair on March 19.

Police said in a statement they would continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to offending and the harm it created for businesses in the Tauranga community.

Inquiries into the robbery were continuing and police expected to make further arrests.

Michael Hill Jewellers previously said it had increased security measures after the incident.



