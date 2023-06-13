Bay View crash downs power lines, seriously injures three

A crash in Bay View downed powerlines and seriously injured three people early Wednesday morning. Photo / NZME

A crash in Bay View downed powerlines and seriously injured three people early Wednesday morning. Photo / NZME

A serious crash early this morning downed power lines on the main road through Bay View north of Napier and left three seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash between a vehicle and a stock truck on State Highway 2 Main North Rd, near Hawke’s Bay Holiday Park, at 3.53am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said ambulance officers treated and transported three people with serious injuries to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

There were live wires on the road and Unison had been called in to respond.

Outages on Unison’s website showed two customers were affected by an unplanned outage on Main North Rd as of 8.20am.

The outage was expected to be resolved by 8.43am.

The road was briefly closed but had since reopened.

