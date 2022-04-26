Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Bay top cop fears spike in car thefts, raids on stores, by youth offenders will end in tragedy

5 minutes to read
Western Bay of Plenty Neighbourhood manager Bruce Banks and his message to the community about they can be part of the solution to combating car thefts, burgs and ram raids in the Bay of Plenty region.

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Children and teens, some as young as 12, are behind a "significant" spike in vehicle thefts, ram raids and some burglaries in the district, a local police officer says.

The officer fears a young person

