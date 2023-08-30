Natalie Podesvova, 32, has not returned from a trail walk in the Urewera Ranges. Photo / Supplied

Natalie Podesvova, 32, has not returned from a trail walk in the Urewera Ranges. Photo / Supplied

Police have appealed for sightings of a Bay of Plenty woman who has not returned from a hiking trip.

Natalie Podesvova, 32, was last seen leaving her Ōpōtiki address, police said in a statement today.

Before leaving she told her friends she was travelling to the Urewera Ranges, specifically Lake Waikeremoana to camp and do a trail walk.

She was travelling in a Grey 2005 Mazda MPV registration GWM400.

She said she would return on Monday, August 28, however has not returned, police said.

Police asked that anyone who has seen Podesvova or her vehicle between Ōpōtiki and Lake Waikeremoana contact 105 and reference filer number: 230830/1533.