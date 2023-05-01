The Bay of Plenty has been “in the thick of it” as heavy rain and high winds swept through the region today, bringing down slips, trees, and a power pole that narrowly missed a motorcyclist.

Orange heavy-rain warnings remain in place for western parts of the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, as a feed of subtropical air moves southeastwards over the North Island, but MetService has warned the storm could swing back westwards on Wednesday.

The weather brought down slips in the Karangahake Gorge, forcing the closure of State Highway 2.

At Tauranga Airport, MetService recorded 33 millimetres in the 24 hours to 3pm, with the heaviest rainfall totalling about 8.2mm and coming between 9am and 10am. The rain station at Te Puke recorded about 30mm in 24 hours, with Coromandel receiving 81mm.

In the 24 hours to noon today, it recorded 278mm of rainfall at Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel Range. The heavy rain warning for Coromandel expires this evening.

MetService duty meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the Bay of Plenty was “in the thick of it” as the rain band tracked towards East Cape.

Corrigan said the winds in the wider region, while “not awfully gusty”, had remained steady.

Tauranga, however, had been “quite windy”, with the highest windspeed recorded at 60km/h.





Developing atmospheric river (AR).



Tropical moisture (🟣) is being focused by air pushing from the west & east ➡️⬅️.



The converging air is forced to rise ⬆️ causing rain.



Because the heaviest rain this week will occur within the AR, need to watch how this zone evolves & moves. pic.twitter.com/Inl4uxGHH8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 30, 2023





The windspeed was hovering around 40km/h when he spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times about 3pm.

Corrigan said the heavy rain was expected to stall near the East Cape on Wednesday night before moving back west.

“We could see more heavy rain in the Western Bay of Plenty later in the week,” he said.

“There’s a fair bit of uncertainty about its backward path but our weather forecasters will be evaluating that in the coming days as we get more up-to-date observations.”





Corrigan said predicting the path of the storm depended on many factors, including where and how winds met or diverged in the atmosphere and the amount of water vapour in the rising air.

Motorists on SH2 were told to delay their journey or go another way after reports of a slip in the Karangahake Gorge.

An update on the Waka Kotahi journey planner website advised caution in the area after the slip, first reported about 12.45pm.

Both lanes of SH2 Karangahake Gorge were expected to be blocked for the rest of Monday between Albert St and Bush St.

Police were turning motorists around, and contractors were trying to clear the slip. Motorists were told to use the Thames Coast Road (SH25) if travelling to eastern Coromandel locations, or SH29 if travelling towards Katikati and Tauranga.

In Tauranga, strong winds brought down a power pole, narrowly missing a motorcyclist, on Turret Rd in Hairini around 10.20am, police said.

No one was injured but a lane was blocked until the downed pole was removed.

A large tree fell on SH2 at Bethlehem, between Te Paeroa Rd and Wairoa Pa Rd. The northbound lane was temporarily blocked while it was cleared.

About 680 households in Maungatapu lost power at 7.30pm but PowerCo said a cable fault was the suspected cause.

Powerco said in a statement that extra crews were on the ground ready to make repairs and restore power to customers in the region as the heavy rain bore down on the North Island.