Two Eastern Bay of Plenty townships are isolated and several roads are closed due to flooding and slips this morning.

A large slip has come down on Valley Rd in Whakatāne taking out power lines and cutting power to a number of households.

Resident Abigail Webb, who lives a street over, heard a “very loud rumble” around 3am which she put down to thunder, only to see the “huge” slip near homes when it was light.

”My first thought was -oh my God, I hope it didn’t reach the houses at the bottom,” she said.

Large slip on Valley Rd in Whakatāne. Photo / Supplied

Horizon Energy said 674 customers were affected by the outage.

State Highway 2 between Tāneatua and Nukuhou is closed due to multiple slips with authorities warning people to stay off the roads in the area if possible.

Tāneatua and Rūātoki are isolated with the council working on reinstating access.

“There are multiple slips and areas of surface flooding and we simply do not have enough signage available to alert you to these areas,” Whakatane District Council said.

There is no access into or out of White Pine Bush Rd. Stanley Rd is closed due to slips, and Galatea Rd is closed due to multiple slips around the Waihou area which are impassable.

Wainui Rd remains open as a detour, but has stop/go in parts.

Flooding on Taneatua Rd. Photo / Whakatāne District Council

A Uzabus spokesman said Te Wharekura Te Wharekura o Ruatoki, a rural school in Ruatoki, was closed again due to flooding on the roads.

Nukuhou North School outside Whakatāne, was also closed.

The spokesman said the bus couldn’t run between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne due to flooding on Wainui Rd.

The council has also issued water usage warnings with those in central Whakatāne, particularly from north of Domain Rd in the Pohutu catchment, asked to limit the use of wastewater if possible as the system is overloaded with rainwater.

Ruatoki residents are advised to boil their water until further notice.

“This means don’t flush your toilets, limit shower use and let the dishes and washing pile up til further notice.”

Farmers advised to move stock on low lying areas

The Whakatāne River has reached second warning levels in response to the rainfall and will continue to rise for a few more hours, according to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

“Over the past 24 hours there has been rainfall of up to 230mm in the catchment.

“We are advising farmers with stock on low-lying areas adjacent to the Whakatāne and Tauranga Rivers to immediately move stock to higher ground.”

The Te Rahu spillway on the Whakatāne River, near Awakeri, is operating this morning to relieve pressure off the lower parts of the Whakatāne River.

Water levels in the Te Rahu basin will slowly rise over the next 12 hours and notifications have been sent to adjacent landowners.

Access to Ōpōtiki via Wainui Road is currently blocked by flooding, due to the rainfall overnight.

The Kaituna River level is currently just above the first warning level, which means the river level has reached its normal channel capacity, however, it is slowly rising and the council will notify landowners if it reaches the second warning level via their text alert system.

The Waioeka and Otara Rivers are currently below warning levels.

Weather watches remain in place

A Metservice spokesman said the Bay of Plenty, from Rotorua to Te Kaha, still has a heavy rain watch until 5pm tonight.

The Whakatāne District had 29.8mm of rain fall across three hours overnight - from 11pm to 2am.

He said while the rain would continue to fall, it would not be at the levels it has been and the heavy rain was shifting to the west of the country.

He said while the heaviest of the rain has happened, the weather was still forecast to be a mix of rain and showers until Sunday across the region, with a risk of being heavy at times.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said in the 36 hours to 11am Tuesday, up to 80mm of rain had been recorded in the Bay of Plenty.

An atmospheric river as seen from above 🛰️.



This is the fuel for heavy rain that will impact parts of the motu. pic.twitter.com/ShxEopL2Oy — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 2, 2023

Whakatane recorded 79.8mm of rain, Rotorua 79.2mm, Waihi 74.8mm, Te Puke 68.8mm and Tauranga 37.7mm

In the Coromandel about 140mm was recorded in the ranges, while closer to the coast up to 90mm was recorded.

Whangamatā recorded 89.4mm and Whitianga 33.2mm.

This was on top of the 278mm already recorded at Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel Range in the 24 hours to noon on Monday.

Bay of Plenty dam to commence ‘spilling’

Bay of Plenty Regional Council duty flood manager Peter Blackwood said on Tuesday those living near the Rangitāiki River that the Matahina Dam will commence spilling over the next 24 hours, in anticipation of heavy rain forecast for later this week.

”Currently, the Lake Matahina water levels are at 74.5m and slowly rising. When this happens, and when we know rain is coming that will elevate these levels further, we work with Manawa Energy who release a controlled amount of water to lower the dam level in the upper river catchment.

“We do this to reduce the risk on communities in the lower part of the river, by allowing the water to flow through early in advance of more rain coming in.

“This also takes the pressure off the flood defences and ensures everything is working together to help protect the community.”

The dam will begin spilling in a controlled way until 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A controlled spill is to be carried out at the Matahina Dam. Photo / Andrew Warner

“This will result in lower parts of the Rangitāiki River running higher than usual during this period, however, the river levels will be well within the stopbank capacity of the river and are closely monitored by our duty flood manager as the situation develops.”

In 2017, heavy rain caused the Rangitaiki River to breach a stopbank next to Edgecumbe, causing widespread flooding across the township.

Blackwood said the Kaituna River had peaked, but teams would keep a close watch on the Whakatāne River, which was “still rising slowly”.

”With more heavy rain expected to hit the region later in the week, it’s important that residents keep an eye on the forecast, stay up to date with any information coming from civil defence or their local council, and stay prepared.”

Meanwhile, Rotorua Lakes Council says people living near waterways such as the Ngongotahā Stream should keep an eye on water levels.








