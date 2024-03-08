Rotorua International Stadium hosts the Bay of Plenty Steamers and Volcanix this season .

The Bay of Plenty men’s and women’s rugby teams kick off their 2024 seasons with a double-header in Hamilton.

The Bay of Plenty Volcanix take on Waikato at FMG Stadium on August 10 to kick off their Farah Palmer Cup campaign before the Bay of Plenty Steamers take on their male counterparts in the opening round of the 2024 Bunnings National Provincial Championship, Bay of Plenty Rugby said.

The Steamers will play two games under lights at the Rotorua International Stadium during the regular season while Tauranga Domain hosts three.

The Volcanix play one game each in Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatāne.

There’s a mix of home day games including North Harbour, Manawatu, reigning champions Taranaki and Taniwha from Northland as well tough foes on the road, Otago, Tasman, Wellington and Auckland.

Steamers head coach Richard Watt said they were excited about having the ‘storm week’ first up.

“Three tough games in eight days is a going to really test the depth of our squad.

“If we can get through that relatively injury free and bank a couple of wins, then we set ourselves up nicely for a run at the pointy end of the season.”

After finishing fifth in last year’s premiership division, the Volcanix remain in the top tier along with title contenders Canterbury, Auckland Storm, Counties Manukau, Hawkes Bay and last year’s championship winners Northland

Bay of Plenty Rugby head of high performance, Rodney Gibbs, said it would be a challenging year for the team as they looked to build momentum throughout their campaign.

“They’ve got two tough games on the road in Waikato and Northland, so it will test their mettle and the depth of our squad.”

Community rugby general manager Rugby Pat Rae said the women’s community game was thriving with 14 women’s teams competing across two divisions.

“It made perfect sense to share our home games around the region.

“Five teams in Eastern and Western Bay and four in Central Bay, it is amazing to see the growth in the women’s game both locally and across the country.”

Bay of Plenty Steamers 2024 Bunnings National Provincial Championship fixtures:

Saturday August 10, 4.35pm vs Waikato at FMG Stadium Hamilton

Wednesday August 14, 7.05pm vs Counties Manukau at Rotorua International Stadium

Sunday August 18, 2.05pm vs North Harbour at Tauranga Domain

Sunday August 25, 2.05pm vs Otago Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin

Saturday August 31, 7.05pm vs Tasman Blenheim

Friday September 6, 7.05pm va Manawatu at Rotorua International Stadium

Saturday September 14, vs Taranaki at Tauranga Domain

Saturday September 21, 2.05pm vs Wellington in Wellington venue TBC

Saturday September 28, 2.05pm vs Northland Tauranga Domain

Sunday October 8, 4.35pm va Auckland Eden Park Auckland

Bay of Plenty Volcanix 2024 Bunnings Warehouse Farah Palmer Cup fixtures:

Saturday August 10, v Waikato at FMG Stadium 2.05pm

Saturday August 17, v Northland at Whangarei, 4.35pm

Saturday August 24, v Counties Manukau at Whakatane, 2.35pm

Saturday August 31, v Hawkes Bay at Napier, 2.05pm

Saturday 7, September BYE

Saturday September 14, v Auckland at Tauranga Domain, 12.05pm

Sunday September 22, v Canterbury at Rotorua International Stadium 12.05pm

Friday-Sunday September 27 to 29, - Semi Finals

Friday -Sunday October 4 to 6, - Final















