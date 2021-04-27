Bay of Plenty police officer sentenced for drink-driving, careless driving of police car

Photo / File

A 38-year old Bay of Plenty police officer has admitted two driving offences in the Whakatāne District Court following an incident in Edgecumbe earlier this month.

The charges follow a single-vehicle crash involving a police vehicle at the corner of Otakiri Rd and Main St, Edgecumbe, at 8.30pm on April 6.

Yesterday, the officer pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving, and one count of driving with excess breath alcohol.

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said the officer was convicted and sentenced to six months' disqualification, a $1000 fine and $2013 in reparation.

The on-duty officer was the sole occupant of the police vehicle and was not injured in the crash.

The public rightly expects high standards from police staff, McGregor said.

"We set high professional standards for ourselves and demand integrity from our staff, in terms of judgement, choices and actions.

"The vast majority of our staff act in accordance with police's values."

The officer has been stood down and as police have initiated an employment process they were unable to comment further on the matter.