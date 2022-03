Bay of Plenty police are monitoring a large Black Power gathering in Ngongotahā. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty police are monitoring a large Black Power gathering in Ngongotahā. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty police are monitoring a large Black Power gathering in Ngongotahā.

A police spokeswoman said there were a number of police staff present.

''They are monitoring and issuing infringements in relation to driving behaviour.''



''Police will also be following up and issuing further infringements for disorder or driving offences where appropriate,'' she said.

A passerby said ''hundreds of black power bikies and utes are congregating''.

More to come.