Entry-level medical staff at Pathlab clinics in the Bay of Plenty are “grossly underpaid”, believes a senior scientist who says she earns $10 less than an equivalent worker at Waikato Hospital.

Pathlab senior medical laboratory scientist and First Union member Tresna Hinton took part in a 24-hour strike in Tauranga today, resulting in the closure of most Pathlab clinics in the greater Tauranga area.

Pathlab provides blood testing and other pathology services to about 1000 patients daily in the Western Bay of Plenty area.

Between 50 and 60 First Union members met at the intersection of 17th Ave and Cameron Rd this morning holding signs that said, ‘‘Pay equity for Pathlab workers’' and ‘‘Called Covid heroes, treated like zeros”.

Hinton told the Bay of Plenty Times that, in her view, staff - especially phlebotomy and technician workers at the “lower level” of the pay scale - were “grossly underpaid”.

She believed it was “unfair” that laboratory workers who worked in Te Whatu Ora-funded hospitals had a 25 to 30 per cent pay equity increase.

“I’m paid $10 an hour less than a person working at Auckland Hospital or Waikato Hospital.”

Hinton said it was a struggle to maintain staff as they were going to Australia, Auckland and Waikato and employees were “constantly training staff”.

Pathlab workers are striking across the Bay of Plenty for 24 hours in a fight for more pay, including senior medical laboratory scientists Steven Clements (front left) and Tresna Hinton (front centre). Photo / Alex Cairns

Hinton, who had worked at Pathlab for more than 20 years, said she hoped the strike would create awareness, particularly for Te Whatu Ora regarding pay equity.

“They’re not giving Pathlab the funding so that we can have pay equity with the other labs around the country.

“Hopefully we’ll still have some experienced, qualified staff when that happens.”

High attrition rate due to low wages - union

FIRST Union organiser Amanda Rochester estimated between 50 and 60 people participated in the strike, which aimed to “hopefully get a better increase and uplift in wages” for Pathlab workers.

She had earlier said the entry-level wage of a phlebotomist was $23.56 per hour, below the living wage of $26 per hour.

In her view: “It’s low wages, lack of low starters, a high attrition rate because of the low wages.

“The hospitals have had pay parity and the workers here are wanting the same.”

Asked if the strike would be extended, Rochester said it was “to be discussed”.

Pay parity will ‘hopefully’ be resolved this year - Pathlab

Pathlab chief executive Dianne McQueen said Pathlab was in negotiation, with an offer on the table of 6 per cent backdated to November 2023.

The offer was in addition to the pay parity issue “which will hopefully be resolved later this year”.

McQueen previously told the Bay of Plenty Times a pay parity agreement between Health NZ and the unions representing hospital laboratory workers was reached late last year, with a wage increase ranging from 20 to 35 per cent.

The result was a “rather large disparity” for the private laboratory workers in New Zealand.

McQueen said current contracts with Te Whatu Ora could not service such increases.

“This increase is unprecedented and was not envisaged when the contracts were written.”

She said Te Whatu Ora had acknowledged all laboratory sectors funded by the agency – including private laboratories – should receive pay parity.

“Pathlab is working closely with Te Whatu Ora to ensure we have a pathway to access funding for this.

“We acknowledge that this is very unsettling for our employees and is a risk to Pathlab, as available positions within the hospital Te Whatu Ora funded laboratories are receiving a considerable difference in wages.”

McQueen said Pathlab’s Bay of Plenty staff signed a three-year agreement until November 2023 with a 6.2 per cent increase over this time.

“Additionally, we paid a pro-rata [on full-time equivalent basis] $2000 in recognition of the work we all performed during Covid.”

As inflation rose, Pathlab brought forward the final year’s increase by six months to help sustain rising living costs, McQueen said.

She said wages “have not stagnated” and Pathlab had always ensured its employees’ wages were “fair and equitable” within the industry scope.

Te Whatu Ora says workforce pressures ‘top priority’

Approached for a response to Hinton’s comments, Health NZ referred to its statement on Thursday which said the agency had met with private providers of laboratory services and workers’ representatives to progress pay equity issues but there were “no significant developments” and discussions were “ongoing”.

The Health NZ spokesperson said addressing workforce pressures in the health sector was a “top priority” and significant work was under way.

“This goes beyond pay equity and pay parity, and includes training, recruitment and retention, and funding models.”

The Health Workforce Plan 2023 outlined actions to strengthen its allied, scientific, and technical workforce.

Health NZ was working closely with stakeholders, including private-sector health service providers, on how these actions could be implemented.

