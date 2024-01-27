Bayfair Shopping Centre in Mt Maunganui has been evacuated due to a robbery of Michael Hill Jewellers this afternoon. Video / Supplied

Shoppers at Bayfair Shopping Centre in the Bay of Plenty were evacuated after offenders ram-raided the Michael Hill jewellery store this afternoon.

In a video seen by the Herald, a group of around four masked offenders could be seen brandishing weapons and smashing cabinets and grabbing jewellery while alarms and smoke cannons went off.

The group could then be seen fleeing the mall in front of onlookers.

Bayfair shopping centre shoppers were evacuated after a ram raid targeted Michael Hill Jewellers. Photo / supplied

A Police spokesperson said they are responding to reports of a robbery at a store in the shopping mall on Girven Rd, around 3pm. The fog cannon was set off and the offenders fled the scene.

“The offenders left in a vehicle, which was located abandoned on Alverstoke Street around 3:10pm.”

The store is the latest Michael Hill Jewellers outlet to be targeted.

In December, two males carried out a raid at Auckland’s LynnMall.

The duo were wearing masks and entered the store about 11.15am armed with hammers. They smashed display cases and took several items.

They too left the scene in a stolen car.

An employee from a nearby shop said two “kids” came in with facemasks and hoodies, smashed the glass in at the Michael Hill store and then ran off.

“It was just a big bang, they had something to break the glass with and people were yelling.”

She said three security guards ran after the pair but didn’t catch them.

The LynnMall store was hit by another smash and grab in July last year, in which a black hoodie-wearing man repeatedly bashed the front glass counter with a large rock in an attempt to steal gems.

Last April, the jeweller made the tough call to permanently close its Takapuna store, which was the most ram-raided in its network.

In 2022, the company unveiled its new fog cannons at the New Lynn branch and announced heightened security measures, including using a DNA tracking spray, in stores across New Zealand in response to a spate of robberies and smash and grabs that have targeted its stores.

The scene at a Northland Michael Hill Jeweller store after it was targeted in August last year. Northern Advocate photograph by Michael Cunningham

The cannon can be triggered by a button that staff members wear on a lanyard. It pumps out a non-toxic mist that reduces visibility to a distance of about 30cm.

Michael Hill chief financial officer Andrew Lowe said at the time that the cannons were mainly being installed in Auckland stores because most robberies “have been Auckland-focused”.

Fog cannons had already been installed in several stores, Lowe said. Installation costs up to $6000 but varies depending on the store.

The damage left behind by ram raid thieves at the Michael Hill Jeweller store in Takapuna. New Zealand photograph by Hayden Woodward

He had not seen a fog cannon operate in person but had watched them activate on video.

“I’ve seen that we’ve had a couple activate, one in Vulcan Lane and one of our other stores, but they were for incidents in the middle of the night, not when we had people around and also in a closed environment. We’ve got grilles here in the stores in LynnMall.”