Bay of Plenty Lotto luck: Check your ticket if you’re in Katikati, Tauranga and Rotorua

Lotto winners from the Bay of Plenty struck it lucky on Saturday. Photo / File

Seventeen lucky Lotto players including three from the Bay of Plenty will celebrate a boost to their bank accounts after each winning $14,482 with Lotto second division in Saturday’s draw.

Two lucky players - including one from Katikati - also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $22,166.

The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Four Square Katikati in Katikati and Fitzroy Lotto & Mags in New Plymouth.

The other Bay of Plenty second division tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Rotorua and MyLotto in Tauranga.

The remaining second division tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Hawke’s Bay, Marton, Levin, Christchurch and Invercargill.

Players should check their tickets as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.



