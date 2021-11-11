Bay of Plenty fisherman have close up experience with humpback whale

A humpback whale was captured on video off the Bay of Plenty coast by two fishermen.

Two Tauranga fishermen have had a close-up experience with a humpback whale off the Bay of Plenty coast.

Ken Hawkes and Shaun Barry spotted the whale while fishing on jetskis about 4km off the Kaituna cut on Thursday.

"We were just fishing away and I heard off in the distance a large crashing sound of something hitting the water," Hawkes said.

He pulled up his fishing line and went over to the whale which was just half a kilometre away.

Hawkes described the experience as "unbelievable".

"We just floated round with the whale for a good 40 minutes."

Tauranga marine conservationist Nathan Pettigrew confirmed it was a humpback whale, describing it as "sub-adult".

The humpback whale spotted off the Bay of Plenty coast on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Pettigrew said it was common for people to see humpback whales during this season as they head south.

He was thrilled that the numbers of humpbacks were "bouncing back after the whaling days."

"Thirty years ago they counted 300 going past Sydney, Australia. 30 years on we are up to about 35,000."

Pettigrew advised the public that "if a whale approaches it must be done on the whale's terms, we can't encroach on their space."

"Really enjoy it, enjoy the moment, it's quite special"

Pettigrew said he saw humpbacks often as well as dwarf minke whales with one approaching him closely on Tuesday.

Pettigrew gave credit to Hawkes and Barry for approaching the whale safely and respectfully.

"They've let the animal come to them on its own terms."

Pettigrew said, legally, crafts cannot be driven within 50m of whales. The Department of Conservation says to stay at least 200m away from any baleen, sperm whale mother or calf and do not swim with whales.

The whale spotting comes on the back of a pod of orcas visiting Mount Maunganui in late September

- Samantha Carter is a journalism student at Massey University.