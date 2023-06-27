The breaking glass activated the security alarm.

A Te Puke business has been damaged in an attempted burglary overnight.

Te Puke Jewellers owner Rod Pearce said he and his wife Janine were “gutted” about the attempted break-in that he estimates has caused $8000 damage.

He said they got a call around 3.30am from their security company who said the alarm had been activated by broken glass.

He said it was “senseless” and the products in the display window were not worth much.

”It’s just hard to take.”

A police spokesman said police received a report of a burglary on Jellicoe St at 3:48am.

- More to come