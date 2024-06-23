Brave jewellery store worker fends off robbers with a sword, investigations into the Interislander’s Aratere get under way and more police hit the Auckland beat.

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash happened in Athenree Rd about 1km from the intersection with State Highway 2 in the Western Bay of Plenty about 2.50pm on Saturday.

A critically injured person was flown to Waikato Hospital, and another in serious condition was taken to Tauranga Hospital, he said.

A Waikato Hospital spokesman said today the person remained in a critical but stable condition.

The road was closed for a time and the Serious Crash Unit was advised.







