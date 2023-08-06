Police and emergency services responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH35 near Hawai in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Police and emergency services responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH35 near Hawai in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

State Highway 35 is closed near Hawai in the Bay of Plenty following a crash involving two vehicles.

It is the third serious crash to close a Bay of Plenty road in less than 24 hours.

In a written statement a police spokesperson said the crash was reported shortly before 2.30pm and the initial indications were that there have been injuries.

Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The crash comes just hours after three other serious crashes in the region.

SH2 at Pukehina reopened just before midday today after being closed for several hours due to a fatal crash last night.

Two other people involved in the collision were taken to hospital to be assessed for injuries.

In Reporoa, four people were injured after a serious single-vehicle crash on Settlers Rd about 6pm yesterday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency posted online that it urged motorists to delay their journey as SH35 was closed between Ōpōtiki and Hawai until further notice.

More details to come.