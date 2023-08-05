A person has died and two people are injured following a late-night crash in the Bay of Plenty.
Police responded to reports of the crash in Pukehina on State Highway 2 around 10.50pm last night.
“Police can confirm one person has died,” a police spokesperson said.
“A further two people were transported to hospital to be assessed for injuries.”
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The road will be closed while a scene examination is carried out.
“There are detours in place that are suitable for heavy vehicles,” said a police spokesperson.
Police are investigating the crash.