Bay of Plenty crash: One person dead, two injured in late night crash on State Highway 2 in Pukehina

NZ Herald
Emergency services responded to the crash around 10.50pm last night. Photo / File

A person has died and two people are injured following a late-night crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Police responded to reports of the crash in Pukehina on State Highway 2 around 10.50pm last night.

“Police can confirm one person has died,” a police spokesperson said.

“A further two people were transported to hospital to be assessed for injuries.”

The road will be closed while a scene examination is carried out.

“There are detours in place that are suitable for heavy vehicles,” said a police spokesperson.

Police are investigating the crash.

