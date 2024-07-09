The scene of the crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina.

The scene of the crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina.

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, east of Rodgers Rd, just before 2pm yesterday.

The driver of the other vehicle is in hospital with serious injuries, police said in a statement today.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. The investigation into what happened was ongoing.

Hato Hone St John said one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition. St John sent a rescue helicopter, ambulance and several other vehicles to the scene.