Bay of Plenty crash: One person confirmed dead

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
The scene of the crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina.

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, east of Rodgers Rd, just before 2pm yesterday.

The driver of the other vehicle is in hospital with serious injuries, police said in a statement today.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. The investigation into what happened was ongoing.

Hato Hone St John said one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition. St John sent a rescue helicopter, ambulance and several other vehicles to the scene.

Car was ‘crushed’

A witness at the scene on Monday said he could see a car and truck appeared to be involved. He said the car was “crushed” and there was a trail of debris on the road.

The overturned truck was on the railway side of the road

The witness, who would not be named, said he was travelling from Whakatāne to Tauranga when he came across the scene, he believed just minutes after the incident happened.

He said he saw a person being helped from the cab of the truck and first responders were arriving at the scene.

Video from the crash scene showed a truck and trailer on its side, half on the road and in the paddock.

Contents from the trailer had spilt on to the side of the road.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said part of the railway line in the area was closed by police for a period, delaying a freight service, but had since reopened.

