There has been a serious crash on State Highway 5, south of Rotorua.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a collision with a car in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are responding to the serious crash on State Highway 5, south of Rotorua.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at 12.45pm.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.”

Police also said the motorcyclist had serious injuries.

The road is blocked between Waikite Valley Road and Old Waiatapu Rd following the crash.

Police and NZTA Waka Kotahi said motorists should expect delays.