Bay of Plenty-based Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark has described her move to Whangārei as “bitter-sweet”.

Labour’s Whangārei Electorate Committee has chosen Warren-Clark as its candidate to replace incumbent Emily Henderson for Whangārei in October’s general election, the Northland Advocate reported.

Warren-Clark, who was raised in Northland, was chosen as Whangārei’s candidate to try to retain the seat the party won for the first time in almost 50 years in 2020.

In that election, Henderson beat the then incumbent, National’s Shane Reti, but Henderson is not standing for re-election in the October 14 election.

Warren-Clark has served for two terms, having entered Parliament in 2017.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Warren-Clark said it was an opportunity to “go back home and serve that community” after Henderson “shoulder-tapped” her.

“All of my family lives there,” she said.

“I know the community and how we think up there. I am excited to be serving the community.”

Having lived in Pāpāmoa for the last 15 years, Warren-Clark said it was “bitter-sweet” because she still loved the Bay of Plenty.

“I have enjoyed being in the Bay of Plenty. It is just time to serve another community.”

Before Warren-Clark entered Parliament she was the manager of Tauranga Women’s Refuge.

Angie Warren-Clarke with boxes of donated toys from Logical Toys in 2015, when she was Tauranga Women's Refuge manager. Photo / Ruth Keber

She said she was proud of what has been achieved for the Bay of Plenty under a Labour-led Government. She listed funding of $665m for the Takitimu North Link and feeding nearly 3000 students lunch at 12 Bay of Plenty schools as part of the school lunches programme among those achievements.

She also highlighted funding to add more hospital ICU/coronary care units, as well as towards the Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club, the Te Papa corridor and major wastewater/transport upgrades.

But Warren-Clark said she was most proud of her involvement in the fight for the Bayfair underpass.

“It is relatively small but I am really proud of it. Going into bat for our community … it was a local issue and a local win.”

Warren-Clark said she would be staying in the Bay until Parliament adjourns in August, when she will move to Whangārei.

She said she was going to miss living by the beach.

“I will miss the people, too,” she said. “I have made some really good friends across many years that I have been here. But I intend not to be a stranger to the community.”

Bay of Plenty-based Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark in 2018. Photo / File

Warren-Clark said she had also “really enjoyed” working alongside Tauranga-based Labour List MP, and now Minister of Education, Jan Tinetti.

“We came into this together and have worked really hard to have the presence of Labour here.”

Warren-Clark said she knew of people interested in filling her role as Bay of Plenty’s Labour List MP, including many of “high calibre”.

There would be a “robust selection process” to fill the seat, she said.

“It is an intense process … but it takes some time to get the right person.”

Warren-Clark said she wanted to thank the community for their support during her time in the Bay of Plenty.

“I am just so thankful for having been able to serve the community.

“The Bay of Plenty will always hold a place in my heart. I have been so privileged.”

Additional reporting - Mike Dinsdale



























