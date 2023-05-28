Revised pursuit policy set to be unveiled, heavy rain and wind hits the upper North Island and Russia launches one of its largest drone attacks on Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Heavy rain and wind warnings are in place for the region today.

An orange warning for heavy rain is in place for Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne until 9pm, with 70-90mm of rain expected.

The warning is also in place for areas east of Whakatāne until 3am on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are possible and up to 140mm of rain could fall about the ranges, MetService said.

💧 Have you experienced above normal rainfall so far in 2023?



🟢 = yes

🟤 = no



😳 ...that's a lot of 🟢 pic.twitter.com/wXpVDyoQDK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 28, 2023

A heavy rain watch is in place for Coromandel until 3pm today with strong winds expected until mid-morning.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

MetService says the front moving east from the Tasman Sea will probably affect the country until Tuesday.

“A low and associated fronts over the Tasman Sea are expected to move east to affect the country from tonight through to Tuesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of New Zealand,” the forecaster said.







