Bay author captures global audience with YA novel

Part of Jax Calder's YA novel The Other Brother is set on an East Coast beach.

Glowing reviews and emails from around the world keep on coming for the Hawke’s Bay author of The Other Brother.

Jax Calder, who writes under multiple pen names, including this one, decided to write the YA novel when she was mentoring LGBTQIA+ students in her role as a high school teacher.

“I realised there was a lack of books for the LGBTQIA+ younger community. Stories that were not about coming out or sexuality,” Jax said.

“Central to the story are the dynamics around the two families involved and the extremely toxic divide between them because issues that happened years ago have never been resolved. It’s a modern-day Romeo and Juliet, really.”

The story’s main characters are 17-year-olds Ryan and Cody. They share sisters but not parents, and when the e-book version of The Other Brother had such an amazing response, Jax decided to approach publishers One Tree House, who were enthusiastic about publishing it.

The publishers say: “Every reader deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, and we’re committed to championing that diversity. We’re thrilled to bring this compelling, poignant story of friendship and love to New Zealand readers.”

The Other Brother by Jax Calder.

And it is compelling and poignant. Set in New Zealand and beautifully written, I got completely caught up in this tale of imperfect families, friendship and love.

Jax says Ryan’s character is one of a likable rogue.

“He hides behind his humour a lot, something I have seen many times when teaching high school students. Ultimately, the story is about navigating your first love.”

She says characters should be as multi-dimensional and authentic as possible — no stereotypes.

Jax says it’s an exciting time to be a writer. “You have the option to go out to the world rather than having a manuscript sitting in a drawer. Although, there’s no reason why you can’t have the best of both worlds.”

Her three top tips for aspiring writers are to read a broad mixture of fiction, have fun - if you are not enjoying it, it’s not worth it - and to keep trying.

If you are considering an e-book, she says, “Always be open to Facebook. It’s a great platform.”

“This industry is not easy. You have to put a lot of effort in. There are easier ways to make money,” she laughed.

Jax writes for an average of 20-25 hours a week, and says when she is thinking about writing a new book, she asks herself questions. “What if you had two boys [who weren’t] related, but [were] part of a big family? What if sparks fly between them? How would they navigate through it all? Then your story hopefully grows from that one little question.”

Once you have read The Other Brother, you will understand why it is such big success. I couldn’t put it down.