Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, Surf Lifesaving NZ's Eastern Region's lifesaving manager, on patrol at Mount Maunganui beach near the Leisure Island. Photo / Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty and Coromandel beaches have been reopened again after Cyclone Gabrielle left a path of destruction across the eastern region, but people are urged to be vigilant before they head into the surf and only swim where and when lifeguards are on duty.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand’s eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said he had good news for swimmers and surfers desperate to go for a dip or a surf: water quality was good enough to reopen the beaches at Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu and Pāpāmoa.

However, although beaches are open, people should still be careful and keep a lookout for big logs and other debris before they take to the surf and ensure they only swim between the lifeguarded flagged areas on the beach, he said.

Gibbons-Campbell said after all the severe weather in the past week, there had also been “big dune drop-offs” and people should be careful in and around the dunes.

Maketū and Pukehina beaches were also open but, because of a lot of farm runoff from streams, the regular flagged areas had been moved further down the beaches so people could still make the most of the fine weather, he said.

“So our flags will be out again and lifeguards will be patrolling the beaches again. I encourage people to come down to the beach to get some respite from all the stress of being on high alert for at least a week, and to make the most of the sunshine and improved sea conditions.

“There are nice one to two-foot waves which is great for boogie boarding but again I urge caution before jumping into the water.

“I urge people to dust off their sunscreen bottles and ensure they slip, slop, slap and wrap this weekend, so they can really make the most of the better weather, and enjoy themselves.”

Gibbons-Campbell said while Coromandel beaches were open there would only be a skeleton crew of volunteer lifeguards on duty this weekend because of the devastating impacts on roads, power grid and water treatment plants.

“Beaches in Gisborne remained closed due to the water quality and Waikanae and Midway beaches have been inundated with massive amounts of ‘slash’ and there were no lifeguards on patrol due to the amount of debris on the beaches and in the water.”

He said it had been a massive week for the country’s surf lifesaving volunteers; more than 170 had assisted with the emergency response to Cyclone Gabrielle since Sunday evening, including Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne Search and Rescue (SAR) squads who helped with the rescue and evacuation efforts.

“In that time they had rescued more than 50 people, and assisted more than 500 others in Hawke’s Bay to make it to safety and searched for dozens more.”.

Gibbons-Campbell said Western Bay of Plenty SAR squad had been placed on standby all week ready to head to Hawke’s Bay along with Hot Water Beach, Whangamatā and Waihī SAR volunteers.