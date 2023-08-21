Thousands are expected to turn up to support the Hawke's Bay Magpies as they take on Bay of Plenty in a free charity match at McLean Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thousands of fans have already swooped up free tickets to see two provincial rugby titans battle it out at Napier’s McLean Park for a good cause, with organisers saying they are now expecting a capacity crowd.

Over 8000 tickets have already been allocated for the ‘Battle of the Bays’ NPC match between the Hawke’s Bay Magpies and Bay of Plenty on Saturday September 9, which will feature a special opening performance by NZ musician Ladyhawke.

Marketed as a charity match, Hawkes Bay Rugby with support from match sponsor One NZ will allow free entry to the public, creating what could be the biggest rugby crowd in recent history to converge on McLean Park.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union commercial manager Dan Somerville said the event was designed to support the region, particularly residents who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and organisations who had been key in response and recovery.

The union worked with local councils to enable the most affected people to access tickets prior to public release at 9am on Monday, August 21.

“It’s awesome that we have been able to open the gates for free as a small way to support our community and thank all those who have gone above and beyond during and since Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

“We encourage everyone to secure their tickets asap to avoid missing out and to be there to cheer the boys on.”

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have been on a winning streak recently, having won their first three home games including Saturday’s one-point squeaker over Otago.

Both teams will contest the MacRae-Shelford Bay Cup, which is currently held by the Steamers, so home fans will want to see the Magpies return it to its rightful home in Napier.

As well as this, the game will also be an opportunity to settle the eternal dispute of who takes the title of ‘the bay’ (Hawke’s Bay or Bay of Plenty).

People can secure their tickets to the free event by visiting the www.hbmagpies.co.nz website.

The next away Magpies game against Auckland on Saturday (August 26) also has a charity theme, with Eden Park’s South Stand converted into “virtual seats” available for $10 each, with all proceeds aiding those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay.

The cause will also receive $10 from every adult ticket sold.