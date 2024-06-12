Sixteen members of Barry Memorial Croquet Club celebrated King’s Birthday Monday with a tournament. Photo / 123rf

CROQUET

Sixteen members of Barry Memorial Croquet Club celebrated King’s Birthday Monday with a tournament that gave high-handicap players an edge.

Scoring for the King’s Birthday Tournament took the number of hoops a player achieved and multiplied it by his or her handicap.

The Queen Doreen I (Doreen Dellaway).

Winner of the tournament was Doreen Dellaway, who travelled from Wairoa with her husband Ross. They have been playing croquet for about six months.

Runner-up Des Chaffey has played the game for less than 18 months.

The Prince Desmond II (Des Chaffey).

Club captain Per Elzén was pleased with the response to the tournament, which he organised as a social event for the public holiday.