Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Balancing US alliance and global peace – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

In 2019, a Bradley armoured fighting vehicle was taken to the Lincoln Memorial for Fourth of July celebrations in Washington. Photo / New York Times

In 2019, a Bradley armoured fighting vehicle was taken to the Lincoln Memorial for Fourth of July celebrations in Washington. Photo / New York Times

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • The US celebrates its 249th Independence Day this month, commemorating the Declaration of Independence.
  • Nato nations have agreed to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP at the request of the US.
  • Te Pāti Māori advocates for New Zealand to become a military-free, neutral nation like Switzerland.

This week America will celebrate another birthday.

Hopefully the land of the free and home of the brave will do so without any incident or political violence.

Since 1776, both patriotic and not so patriotic Americans have celebrated Independence Day, the annual celebration of nationhood held on July

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand