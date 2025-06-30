The day commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress, which established the birth of the country as we know it today.

America has a lot to be grateful for, and the world has a lot to be grateful to America for.

The US, among others, has been a force that has helped prevent another global war on the scale seen in the 1910s or 1940s. It should be recognised for its large contribution to peace, although that scenario is being increasingly tested daily with conflicts major conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

America has also asked Nato nations to increase their defence spending to 5% of their GDP. The Nato countries have agreed.

It is no secret the US has also pressured the likes of Australia and New Zealand during the past few years to increase their defence capabilities. And New Zealand has, with the Government committing to spend $12 billion on defence over four years.

But New Zealand’s alliances, formal or otherwise, with liberal democracies have us playing a game of chicken with our biggest trading partner, China.

President Donald Trump doesn’t like China and the feeling appears to be returned in kind.

New Zealand is caught in the middle. We must stay in a good relationship with the Americans, but not to the point where our biggest trading partner shuts the door on future business.

Te Pāti Māori has often called for policy that it says would make New Zealand the Switzerland of the South Pacific – a military-free zone.

It wants New Zealand to be a neutral nation, similar to the landlocked European country’s historical and current stance. Te Pāti Māori cites a desire for New Zealand to be a friend to all and an enemy to none, especially in the context of international conflicts and alliances.

That’s very amicable and great hypothetically. But we live in reality. As a small nation we must do deals with the world, and this means both the US and China.

And so, as America prepares to celebrate its birthday again, we should send it a card and our best wishes.

