Bail continues for Flaxmere pair accused of serious assault on 4-year-old boy

Two people charged over the serious assault of a Flaxmere four-year-old last year, have yet to plea following an appearance at the Hastings District Court on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Two people charged over the serious assault of a Flaxmere four-year-old last year, have yet to plea following an appearance at the Hastings District Court on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

A man and woman charged over a serious assault of a four-year-old boy in Flaxmere last year have reappeared in court and have again been granted bail.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child.

A 27-year-old man was also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

Both appeared before Judge Gordon Matenga in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday morning.

They were again granted interim name suppression, with no objection from Police, and remanded without plea.

The charges related to an incident at a Flaxmere rental property, where a young boy was found critically injured on January, 29, last year.

Police say he has made a significant recovery, but has suffered permanent brain damage.

The pair were again remanded on bail until their next appearance at the Hastings District Court later this month.