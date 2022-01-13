Bad juju? Hastings Christmas tree still up in mid-January

The city centre Christmas tree is set to stick around until the bumper boats leave. Photo / Warren Buckland

The city centre Christmas tree is set to stick around until the bumper boats leave. Photo / Warren Buckland

For the superstitious among us, leaving a Christmas tree up past December 31 is an open invitation for bad luck to come your way in the new year.

Hastings District Council clearly isn't superstituous. It's main Christmas tree in the CBD pedestrian mall, beside the fountain, is still up in the middle of January.

Don't worry, that's the way it's always been apparently, and nothing bad ever happens in Hastings.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said each year several council contractors start the dismantling of its Christmas decorations in the second week of January.

So far the Havelock North Christmas tree, Flaxmere Christmas tree, Santa's sleigh at Westerman's, Albert Square's decorations and the Kmart tinsel frames have come down.

A little bit of summer holiday fun next to the large Christmas tree in Hastings city centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

However due to an elevated work platform being needed, the wait to dismantle the tree in the city centre is longer, Hastings District Council said.

The Hastings City Business Association's bumper boats attraction will need to leave before contracts can come in, the council says.

"We are waiting until the Hastings City Business Association's bumper boats leave the mall on Monday, January 17 and then will take it down."

Cross your fingers that those contractors don't walk under a ladder or step on a crack.