Concept image of the planned new theatre. Photo / Charcoal Blue

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

The new $80 million regional theatre for Waikato is $2m short of its needed capital funding.

But that’s not stopping progress of the 1300-seat theatre which will eventually be able to host drama, kapa haka, orchestral concerts, rock, pop and rap gigs, musicals, ballet, opera and community ceremonies.

Waikato Regional Theatre general manager Gus Sharp updated the regional council recently, telling them “the challenges are all financial.”

These challenges included finding the last $2m, and making sure they have the operational funding to get as many people through the venue in the first six months.

“What we know from market research in Wellington, is that if someone hasn’t visited a venue for six months, the odds of them coming back drop off significantly, so it’s important to get people up there while people are really excited about a new building.”

Sharp said that after that first six months the theatre will be up and running and should be self-funding.

Construction was by-in-large on track, Sharp said, and the building was still due to open next year.

“My observation so far is that people don’t know what they are in for, in terms of the size and the scale of the building and what it is setting out to achieve. In New Zealand we refurbish buildings, we don’t build new ones, especially in the arts, so to be involved in setting up a brand new independent theatre is really a big achievement.”

Hamilton City Mayor Paula Southgate was not worried about the theatre getting finished, saying the missing $2 million was just the last little bit on the top, when you considered the whole project cost.

“We are absolutely certain it will happen, everyone is driven to see it succeed,” she said, adding that she remained excited and was going to enjoy cutting the ribbon next year.