Kaitao Intermediate is offering free uniform and stationary for all students the first time this year as a way to boost student engagement and attendance.

The end-of-January rush for new school bags and uniforms, glue sticks and books is a nightmare for many parents — especially if it involves a growth spurt. Reporter Harriet Laughton spoke to parents and schools about tips for sticking to a back-to-school budget, and went op-shopping to see what sorts of second-hand bargains were available.

Maxine Paterson might be one of the most dedicated bargain hunters in the Bay of Plenty, and back-to-school season is no different.

The founder of a popular Facebook page dedicated to sharing Tauranga specials, the mother of three also created a Bay of Plenty page for new and second-hand uniform sales that has more than 5000 members.

She said items regularly sold for half the price they would cost new.

“As a solo mum on the benefit who was struggling for years with not a lot of money, I know how expensive uniforms are,” she said.

Patterson said buying second-hand almost halved the cost of buying her son’s senior uniform.

It would have come to just under $300 for two shirts, three shorts and three pairs of socks.

She paid about $160, finding the shorts at the school’s second-hand shop and buying the shirts (she could not find good-quality second-hand options) and socks new.

On Facebook Marketplace she also managed to grab a pair of uniform pants in “excellent condition” for $50.

She believed it was better to look for good deals rather buy than already-cheap items.

“In the past, I’ve gone and bought bags from The Warehouse or Kmart, but one year I ended up getting them from North Beach because they were on special for $35,” Paterson said.

The North Beach bags lasted four to five years while others had broken zips after a few months.

Maxine Paterson, pictured in 2017 with her children, bought second-hand clothing for her son this year at Tauranga Boy's College.

Bag brands she rated included Smiggle, JanSport and those from surf shops.

“It’s best to invest in a better quality bag because in the long run, it’s going to last a lot longer and you’re not spending money every few months or so.”

But she also understood some parents could not do this and were doing the best they could.

For those parents, she recommended reaching out to Work and Income NZ for support with uniforms.

Facebook Marketplace was Paterson’s best friend when it came to good deals, and last year she spent $40 on a second-hand graphic calculator worth $100.

Paterson said it was a struggle when a school changed its uniform and parents had to buy it new.

She said she was lucky her daughter’s school made the change gradually so she could second-hand shop instead of paying a lump sum.

Tauranga mother Alana Bennett said parents should recycle as much as possible from the previous year including rulers, glue sticks, pens, pencils and rubbers.

For new uniforms, she recommended “buying one or two sizes up so they lasted a few years”.

Buying better-quality bags that last longer is one parent's tip to save money in the long run.

Single parent Leanne Swinburne recommended parents put their money into a uniform club card and a school fees account each week to slowly save over the year.

Cameron Rd Salvation Army’s manager said the store had a stationery section with plenty of office supplies students could use.

It had school uniforms too, but fewer than usual because they were often donated back to the school.

NZME found uniform hats and jackets, stationery items such as felt pens and folders, backpacks and lunchboxes on the shelves.

These were all the items on the shelves at one Bay of Plenty op shop. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mount Maunganui College principal Alistair Sinton said the school hosted second-hand uniform sales at the school hall and always had “an excellent turnout”.

”It’s important to keep uniforms that are in good condition in circulation. Otherwise, it’s just wasteful,” Sinton said.

Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry said the school encouraged parents to look at its second-hand uniform store as well as websites such as Facebook and Trade Me.

“We don’t want any leftover uniforms to just be sitting in someone’s cupboard because that’s a complete waste of a resource,” de Thierry said.





The school aimed to give parents uniform prices as soon as possible so they could save up.

Parents at Rotorua’s Kaitao Intermediate School did not face as many back-to-school costs because the school provided free uniforms for the students.

Principal Phil Palfrey previously told the Rotorua Daily Post in many schools he had been in, some students did not start for weeks while their parents came up with the money.

Help available for back-to-school costs

Children’s charity Variety helped 1700 families pay for school uniforms this year, the NZ Herald reported this week.

Variety chief executive Susan Glasgow said some families were facing the reality of prioritising putting food on the table or paying for uniforms.

This could lead to anxiety or children feeling shame going to school in an incorrect or ill-fitting uniform.

Ministry of Social Development client services delivery general manager Jayne Russell said parents and caregivers on low incomes could apply for hardship assistance for uniforms and they didn’t have to be on a benefit to qualify.

This money did have to be paid back, but repayments could be set at a manageable level, Russell said.

It could discuss ways to minimise uniform costs or refer people to budgeting services.

”If someone is receiving an Orphan’s or Unsupported Child Benefit, they can apply for the School and Year Start-Up Payment, which does not have to be paid back.

Harriet Laughton is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.