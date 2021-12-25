Voyager 2021 media awards
Back on track: The resurgence of rail

17 minutes to read
By Sally Blundell

With a worldwide resurgence in rail travel, should more of us be swapping our cars for carriages? By Sally Blundell.

The nor-wester blew. The bunting fluttered. The guard signalled. At 2.02pm on December 1, 1863,

