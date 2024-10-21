According to police, they remain the only “persons of interest” in the case.
In an interview with RNZ, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police were still determined to lay charges over the death.
“That’s been the aim from the beginning and that’s still our focus.
“We’re working for a 1-year-old boy who can’t tell us what happened.
“There were three adults in the house when he suffered these injuries.
“Nobody has come forward from that group to accept responsibility. So we are working as hard as we can to piece together every strand of evidence to achieve that outcome.”
Within days of Baby Ru’s death, police confirmed the cause: blunt force trauma, either inflicted by a weapon or by slamming his skull on a hard floor or table.
At a media conference on October 26, Pritchard ruled out other causes – such as a piece of fabric tied around the little boy’s neck – and dismissed reports that he may have ingested baby wipes, which were found at the scene.
Pritchard said the investigation had “advanced a lot” in a year.
Six fulltime staff were dedicated to the inquiry and had spent the year carrying out a large number of inquiries, interviewing witnesses, reviewing forensic evidence, carrying out search warrants and “continuously reviewing and reassessing the evidence”, he said.
Other members of the whānau have spoken publicly about their concerns for Baby Ru and attempts to alert the authorities.
In September, Morunga was sentenced to 18 months’ jail on various charges, including theft and four assaults – one on a journalist, who was punched multiple times outside court during an earlier appearance.
Early on in the investigation, it was revealed that before police secured the scene, the car in which Baby Ru was taken to hospital returned to the Poole St property three times and removed vital evidence.
This included a duvet cover, strap, hard drive and power back-up unit.
In February, Pritchard said police believed they knew who cleaned up the crime scene, but did not have enough evidence to charge anyone.
It was not known whether the items had been destroyed or stashed somewhere.
Experienced CIB investigators were used to dealing with serious crime, including homicide – but an investigation like this still took a toll, he admitted.
“Like anyone in society, seeing a crime like this where a defenceless 1-year-old child has been subjected to violence by an adult or adults, it’s quite abhorrent and you ask yourself ‘How could this happen? How could someone do this to a defenceless young child?’.”
Even after a year, police were open to new information.
“Anyone who has any information, we would really like them to come forward and talk to us, no matter how small or insignificant they think that is.”
