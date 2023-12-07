Luke Ranby's original headstone (bottom) disappeared from a home in Makora Rd, Massey, in November.

The stolen headstone of an Auckland baby who died at birth 23 years ago has been found and returned to his family, police say.

Massey mum Tania Ranby was left distraught after a headstone for her son Luke vanished from her neighbour’s home in Makora Rd, Massey, on November 20.

The small granite stone, a Thomas the Tank Engine likeness engraved into its lower right corner, disappeared from outside the neighbour’s property.

He was building a new housing for it so it could eventually be returned to the grave after a new, larger headstone was made to honour Luke and his twin brother Liam, who died suddenly of an aneurysm in 2021 and is buried with his sibling.

Tania Ranby and her daughter Arnika unveil the combined headstone for Liam and Luke Ranby. Liam died in 2021 aged 21, his twin Luke was stillborn in 2000.

Ranby told the Herald it was a “beautiful moment to have it returned”.

“I didn’t think I’d see it again ... I’m, really thankful.”

It’s understood the headstone was found in grass at a property in Kumeu. Police are still trying to find out how it got there.

The headstone was recovered undamaged, police said in a statement.

“Police would like to thank the public for the considerable information received as a result of our appeal and we are pleased to bring a timely resolution to the victim.

“Inquiries to hold someone accountable for the theft remain ongoing, however, police are following lines of inquiry.”

Twins Luke and Liam Ranby share a grave, their deaths occurring 21 years apart.

In a touching gesture after the headstone’s disappearance, Pukekohe man Jack Piggott-Newton made a replica headstone at no charge.

The replica included the original inscription that Luke’s “soul is half of [twin brother] Liam’s … be forever his twin guide”.

That had “made me feel good”, Ranby said.

“[And] also knowing there’s people like Jack out there.”

Piggott-Newton also gave Ranby a second plaque with both her late sons’ names on it for her to keep at home.

Tania Ranby and Jack Piggott-Newton with the two plaques he made free of charge to honour Ranby's late twin sons, Luke and Liam. Photo / Alex Burton

The 23-year-old made the plaques after his wife read about the theft on the Herald.

The couple have faced challenges of their own in recent times, losing a baby to miscarriage in 2020 and his wife this year undergoing a second kidney transplant, after which she suffered serious post-operation complications, Piggott-Newton said.

He started his business General Restorations New Zealand this year to supplement the income he received as his wife’s carer. His work included making and restoring headstones and restoring medals from commissions through the company’s Facebook page.

“I felt really sad for [Ranby]. I know I can’t replace the original but this is something I can do.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. They should reference file number 231121/4550.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.







