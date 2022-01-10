Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Baby homicide probe: Investigation continues, no charges laid after seriously injured 3-month-old dies in hospital

Anna Leask
By
Anna Leask

Senior Journalist

The police investigation into the non-accidental death of a 3-month-old baby in Christchurch continues and they say it may be "some time" before further information can be released.

The baby was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on December 31 with serious injuries.

Police confirmed the infant had died on January 2.

A homicide investigation is underway.

To date no one has been charged in relation to the death.

A police spokesperson said today that the name of the baby would not be released at this stage.

As for the homicide investigation she said "an update's unlikely for some time".

"Investigations are ongoing however, and when we are in a position to provide any update ... we will do so proactively."

Police earlier called for anyone with information to come forward.

They said a number of witnesses had been spoken to in relation to the death and had provided critical information to investigators.

The Cuffs Rd house in Wainoni where the baby lived was cordoned off and examined by a police forensic team.

However, within days police had finished at the scene.

