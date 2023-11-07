Baby dies in Papakura: Death referred to coroner, police not treating it as suspicious,

Labour to convene in Wellington for leadership selection, recent rugby head injury study results released, Reserve Bank likely to maintain official cash rate and Niwa releases climate summary for the month. Video / NZHerald

The death of a baby found in a South Auckland property early yesterday morning is not considered suspicious and the matterhas been referred to the coroner.

Police were called to an address on Red Hill Rd, Papakura, at 4.46am on Monday where “an infant was located deceased”, a spokesperson said.

“At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained,” the spokesperson said yesterday.

A police spokeswoman today told the Herald: “Police are not treating this death as suspicious and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.”



