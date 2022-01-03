Baby dies in Christchurch Hospital, police launch homicide probe

The new children's ward at Christchurch Hospital Hagley was unveiled on October 29, 2020. Photo / RNZ

Police have launched a homicide probe after a three-month-old baby died in hospital of serious injuries.

The child was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on New Year's Eve and died yesterday.

"Police staff have spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to the death and they have provided critical information which is assisting the ongoing investigation.

"While some information has been provided we are still appealing for anyone who may have details about how the baby was injured to come forward and speak to us.

"If you can help, please get in touch with us via 105 and quote file number 211231/7575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111," police said.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said on Saturday that a scene examination was taking place at a home on Cuffs Rd in Wainoni to help determine what had occurred.

