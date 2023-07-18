Hawke’s Bay-based rocket company Rocket Lab has successfully deployed seven satellites into space following its latest mission on Tuesday afternoon.

The mission, named Baby Come Back, saw an 18m-tall rocket launch at 1.27pm on Tuesday from Rocket Lab’s base on the Mahia Peninsula.

Seven satellites for various customers, including Nasa, were deployed into space in the two hours following the launch.

A portion of the Electron rocket used in the mission detached and parachuted into the Pacific Ocean, which was recovered by a boat. It will be returned to Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab's latest rocket launch from Mahia on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck labelled the operation a “100 per cent mission success” on Twitter.

Rocket Lab has now completed almost 40 launches with an Electron rocket, which is a reusable small rocket.

“Later this year, Rocket Lab will re-fly a recovered Rutherford engine for the first time, bringing us even closer to reusability,” a Rocket Lab document stated.











