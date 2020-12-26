Baby celebrates first Christmas in MIQ facility

They may be in quarantine, but that didn't stop Santa from making one baby's first Christmas a day to remember.

Although there's no chimney in the hotel room, Alexa Briggs said Santa still managed to slip her 5-month-old daughter a present and a note saying the rest would be waiting at home.

Briggs is isolating at the Crowne Plaza in Christchurch and told the Herald she's "amazed" at how special their Christmas has been.

A present to Harper from MIQ staff. Photo / Supplied

The pair left Aotearoa in October to visit Briggs' parents in Dallas, while they were meant to come back in November the quarantine facilities were all booked up and the earliest she could find a room available was on Christmas Eve.

"I decided to just take that room because if we didn't, it was probably going to be like February."

Coming in on Christmas Eve, she wasn't expecting much celebration-wise, but she's been happily surprised by the effort MIQ staff have put in.

"I was so nervous, I understand she's a baby so she won't remember it, it was just so hard because I wanted her to be with her brother and sister for Christmas."

Christmas dinner inside the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility. Photo / Supplied

Briggs said the whole experience was wonderful and hotel staff had gone above and beyond for those staying there.

"I really wanted to quarantine in Auckland or Christchurch because we knew people in both places, but we actually live in Christchurch so her dad and sister actually came to the hotel and we got to wave to them out of our window on Christmas Eve."

As well as Santa's generosity, Briggs said there were carollers outside their window on Christmas Eve - making their unique holiday situation even more special.

"I just thought people in the room next door were really getting in the Christmas spirit and then I looked and the whole Victoria park, I think, was filled with carollers and lanterns."

What's on the menu in MIQ. Photo / Supplied

Her partner also dropped off a little Christmas tree to help the mother and child get into the Christmas spirit.

"In New Zealand [quarantine] everyone is going to take care of you, they want to make this experience the best they can."