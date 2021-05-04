Axel, 4, reported missing at Tolaga Bay north of Gisborne

A photo of four-year-old Axel who went missing today. Photo / Supplied

A young boy has been reported missing from the Tolaga Bay area north of Gisborne this afternoon.

Gisborne police are seeking sightings of 4-year-old Axel who was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

Axel is believed to be on foot with a miniature white fluffy dog.

Police and Axel's family have concerns for his safety.

If you have seen Axel, or have any information which may assist, please phone police on 111 and quote event number P046388324.

Tolaga Bay is a small town in a rugged and remote area 45km northeast of Gisborne.