“It’s all about matching people up,” she says.

Waipā Networks CEO Sean Horgan and Mathematics For A Lifetime chairwoman and founder Jean McKenzie at the Mountain Movie Fundraiser held at The Regent Theatre earlier this year.

The aim is to establish connections that will influence the future of young people like Xavier beyond the classroom.

At this year’s Volunteering Waikato - Te Ohu Tuuao o Waikato - annual awards, held at a function on June 20, McKenzie was named Education Innovator of the Year in recognition of “hard work, dedication and commitment to volunteering and community engagement.”

She was delighted to be singled out but sees the accolade more as recognition of the success of the nearly 700 students who have enrolled in Mathematics for a Lifetime, a charitable trust she founded which offers initiatives including free tuition to kids from low-income families who are struggling with maths.

Xavier was one of those students.

Before he attended MFAL in Year 8, he would experience blind panic when faced with a maths problem he couldn’t solve.

In Year 9, after tuition, he topped his class in maths and captained his rugby team.

McKenzie says the results have given him confidence and skills for life. She has also introduced him to prospective employers, including Waipā Networks, a sponsor and partner of Mathematics for a Lifetime.

“The aim is to set up a ripple effect that goes beyond the classroom. All kids deserve to have opportunities to change their paths. If I can do that by bringing the right people together, that gives me huge pleasure.”

Volunteering Waikato - Te Ohu Tuuao o Waikato - Education Innovator of the Year Jean McKenzie (right) with Waipā District councillor Claire St Pierre.

A former primary school teacher with a passion for maths, McKenzie has seen firsthand the impact of deprivation on education.

“Some kids would come into the classroom tired and hungry with no routines, being exposed to things they should never have seen.”

She remembers the moment her mindset around education changed forever.

“I was standing in a classroom and I had this epiphany. I knew if I just had more time with this one child, I could turn them around and change their life for the better.”

Ten years ago she established Impact Tutoring, a tuition programme, based in Te Awamutu, which also offers online courses for individuals and schools.

Mathematics for a Lifetime is the charitable offshoot of that business.

McKenzie’s charitable work extends beyond tuition.

For nearly 18 years, she was a volunteer firefighter with Pirongia Fire and Emergency.

She stepped down late last year to devote more time to her business and the charitable trust. She says she has always been a person who steps towards something, rather than turning away.

“I believe people should help others.”

She also believes strongly in modelling the roles others can follow.

“Firefighting gave me the skills to deal with situations under pressure and a belief that I can accomplish things. I don’t see mountains as daunting, I see them as something to climb. "

In 2019, Jean Mc Kenzie was named Leader of the Year in the Waipā Excellence Business Awards.