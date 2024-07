Ramona Rudolph, 63. Photo / Police

By RNZ

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find an Auckland woman missing for three weeks.

Ramona Rudolph, 63, of Avondale, was last seen on June 22, but was reported missing on July 13.

It is believed she could be anywhere in the wider Auckland area.