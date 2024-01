Police at the scene of a fatal crash in Murupara on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Police have named the motorcyclist who died following a crash with another vehicle in Murupara this week.

He was 28-year-old local man Avia Faataape.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rimu Rd and Oregon Drive about 11am on Tuesday.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.