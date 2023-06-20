21-year-old Auckland man Elijah Lam is missing.

Auckland police are looking for a missing autistic and non-verbal man.

Elijah Lam, 21, was last seen on Shortland St in the CBD around 4pm yesterday after going missing from Te Atatu.

“Elijah was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants with black jandals. He does not have any belongings,” a police spokesperson said.

The 21-year-old’s family and police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Lam’s whereabouts, or who have seen him are asked to call police immediately on 111.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.