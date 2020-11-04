Author, children receive violence, death threats over Nanaia Mahuta's moko kauae

Author Olivia Pierson stands by her comments about newly-appointed Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta's moko kauae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An author who said Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta's moko kauae was the "height of ugly, uncivilised wokedom" says she stands by her comments.

Olivia Pierson also today told the Herald that both she and her children had received threats of violence and death after she tweeted her view yesterday.

Pierson said Jacinda Ardern had gone "full wokelette on stilts" for appointing Mahuta as Foreign Affairs Minister; the country's first female to hold the position and second of Maori heritage.

"Facial tattoos are not exactly a polished, civilised presentation for a foreign diplomat in the 21st century," she said on Twitter.

"Facial tattoos, especially on a female diplomat, is the height of ugly, uncivilised wokedom."

Mahuta, who did not want to comment when approached again by the Herald today, is the first to bear a moko kauae.

Pierson's book had been sold through Mighty Ape however when the company was made aware it decided to pull it from their stocks.

Pierson said she wasn't aware until yesterday that Mighty Ape was a seller of her book, "so am not too perturbed by that".

"Cancel culture is rife in New Zealand and around the world, so this is no great surprise."

However, what had surprised her was having received "hundreds of disgusting threats of violence to my person, including umpteen death threats by Māori supporters of Nanaia Mahuta, because I expressed my view about facial tattoos".

"Some have even been sent to my children.

"Threatening violence and death in a country like New Zealand, which has the cornerstone liberty of freedom of expression, is indeed uncivilised and wrong on every level."

Pierson said it was her "prerogative to express my view in a country which once vaunted liberty as a principle - and many actually agree with me on this view here at home, as well as in some other Asian cultures, which is common knowledge".

"I find facial tattoos to be ugly and off-putting on anybody, white, brown or black.

"Aside from my aesthetic personal tastes though, when a Māori woman chooses to sport this cultural feature on her face, that is her personal decision and in keeping with her cultural identity, though I can't help but notice that many strong and fine Māori women do not choose to wear a Moko and would not encourage their daughters to either."

She said the position of Foreign Minister was one of the most important ministerial positions and as it was "a face to the world, I think that person should be a representative of New Zealand-wide interests, not just Māori".

She said she struggled to see what Mahuta had accomplished to deserve such a high-ranking position.

"I can't help but feel that Ms Mahuta's appointment by Ardern is a classic case of Māori tokenism and identity politics writ large.

"Ardern claims that all her ministers are appointed on merit only, yet Mahuta's merits have yet to be exemplified outside of Māori interests.

"For Mahuta to represent Māori in this country is fitting and as it should be, but I haven't found any evidence as to why she has been appointed to represent all of New Zealand on the world stage."

New Zealand was not a country "full of just Māori", she said.

"It's a Western nation and the office of Foreign Minister is a democratic, Western innovation.

"The values of the West gifted to us by our ancestors who colonised this nation are: freedom of speech, cultural pluralism, capitalism, individualism - not tribalism, a commitment to scientific inquiry and the emancipation of women and children.

"They are the essential cornerstones of the Western tradition."