All three members of an aerial firefighting crew were killed on Saturday afternoon after a rescue aircraft crashed in northwest Queensland.

Just after 2.30pm yesterday, a member of the public reported the incident to emergency services at the Eloise Copper Mine, which is located approximately 70 kilometres south of Cloncurry, the ABC reported.

The collision site, which authorities claimed was in challenging terrain, was first visited by Mount Isa police and a rescue helicopter.

Upon arriving at the scene at approximately 5pm, authorities verified the deaths of the three firefighters aboard the aircraft. A representative from the Queensland Ambulance Service described the collision as “unsurvivable”.

In addition to expressing their sincere condolences to the families of those lost, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) confirmed in a statement that the aircraft had been hired to assist with the state’s response to wildfires.

When it crashed, it was redeploying to Mount Isa from Toowoomba to carry out line scans, or infra-red mapping.

It’s thought that the people on board were mapping recent blaze activity hotspots in western Queensland and collecting crucial topographical information for use in emergency situations involving wildfires, according to the ABC.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister of Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan issued a statement together expressing condolences for the unfortunate accident.

“I am terribly saddened by what has happened,” Palaszczuk said.

“The crew on board this aircraft have been doing everything they could to protect Queenslanders.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the many people who have been impacted by this shocking incident.”

David Crisafulli, the leader of the opposition, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that “tonight our emergency services family is hurting” in response to the news.

“I know Queenslanders will join me in sending thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Crisafulli said.