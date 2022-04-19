Australia Zoo suddenly scraps plans to take Auckland's elephant Burma

Elephant Burma has been at Auckland Zoo for 32 years. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By Louise Ternouth of RNZ

Australia Zoo has decided at the last minute to pull the pin on plans to take Burma the elephant from Auckland Zoo.

The 38-year-old pachyderm was due to live out her twilight years among a herd at the zoo across the ditch and was hopping on a plane next week.

But the zoo now says it cannot take her.

"After discussions with The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, we have made the incredibly tough decision to cancel the transfer of Burma to Australia Zoo," the zoo said.

"While our oldest elephant, Megawati, is undergoing treatment for a bacterial infection our priority is the health and wellbeing of our herd. We have been working with Auckland Zoo on this project for over 12 months, and are saddened it hasn't resulted as planned. We wish them all the best in finding a new home for Burma."

Australia Zoo now says it cannot take Burma. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said he was "extremely disappointed" Burma's move has been cancelled.

"We were already aware of Megawati's health issues but all previous indications from Australia Zoo were that this would not be a barrier to importing Burma to Australia nor would it pose a risk to Burma once she arrived."

Auckland Zoo had put out calls for people to say their last goodbyes to Burma, who was due to fly on a jumbo-jet next week in a custom crate.

The 38-year-old elephant has been at Auckland Zoo for 32 years.

The zoo's other elephant Anjalee arrived at Taronga Western Plains zoo a few weeks ago to be part of its breeding programme.

"It will take significant time to explore alternatives to rehome Burma," Auckland Zoo said.

The zoo has no immediate concerns for her, and its team will continue to provide expert care while it reviews options.