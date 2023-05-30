Aussie mum, firefighter and songstress to hit Hawke’s Bay’s small halls

Australian singer Fanny Lumsden is no stranger to Small Halls. Photo / Supplied

Australian singer Fanny Lumsden is no stranger to intimate gigs, having sold out more than 200 shows in small venues across rural Australia in just the past two years.

Add to that winning the most coveted award in Australian music, the Aria Award for Country Music Album of the Year, in 2020, not to mention being a volunteer firefighter, mother and record label owner, it is exciting that she performs three times across Hawke’s Bay this week.

Lumsden and her band are in New Zealand for one festival appearance and are excited to have the chance of being introduced to a new audience through the Small Hall Sessions.

She has released three albums, and all of them have won major Australian awards. She spends a lot of time on the road touring and has a massive following throughout Australia. In 2021 and 2022 she featured as a special guest on both of Paul Kelly’s nationwide tours.

Born and bred 600 kilometres inland in New South Wales, she has developed an entirely unique sound. Rooted in pure country music, she brings a fresh pop-like element, but with a focus on poignant and insightful lyrics.

These will be her first-ever shows in the North Island. Expect vibrant nights of world-class music.

Lumsden and her band will be playing in Raukawa on Friday night, Patoka on Saturday night and Te Awanga on Sunday night. All tickets through www.smallhallsessions.co.nz