Douglas Thorne has captured a timelapse video of the Aurora australis that lit up New Zealand skies on Friday night. Video / Douglas Thorne

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Aurora Australis could be visible tonight as far north as Auckland.

The Te Whatu Stardome, New Zealand’s largest planetarium and observatory, said a strong coronal mass ejection from the sun is expected to reach Earth’s magnetic field this afternoon.

The observatory suggested this could cause a moderate to strong geomagnetic storm.

Professor Craig Rodger, from the University of Otago physics department, was optimistic about the aurora being seen.

“The UK Met Office Space Weather forecasters are suggesting this even could last a couple of days, with a 50% chance the aurora could be strong enough to get the lower North Island, and a 5% chance it could be as big as May 2024.″