Updated

Aurora Australis may be visible from Auckland tonight

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Douglas Thorne has captured a timelapse video of the Aurora australis that lit up New Zealand skies on Friday night. Video / Douglas Thorne

Aurora Australis could be visible tonight as far north as Auckland.

The Te Whatu Stardome, New Zealand’s largest planetarium and observatory, said a strong coronal mass ejection from the sun is expected to reach Earth’s magnetic field this afternoon.

The observatory suggested this could cause a moderate to strong geomagnetic

