Evacuated residents outside the apartment building this morning. Photo / Jason Dorday

Two dozen firefighters have rushed to the scene of a fire in a high rise central Auckland apartment building this morning.

Aura Apartments residents could be seen milling around the outside of the Cook St block after the alarm was raised at 10.44am. No one was believed to be injured.

Six fire trucks carrying a total of 24 firefighters were sent to the fire on the building’s 9th floor, along with crew from specialist support vehicles, Fire and Emergency Northern Communications shift manager Lauren Sika said.

Aura Apartments' residents were evacuated from their Cook St, central Auckland apartments after a fire this morning. Photo / Jason Dorday

However, while Sika didn’t immediately have further details on the fire, by 11.30am some crews were being stood down.

By 11.45am residents were being allowed back into the building.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.