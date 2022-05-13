Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Rating the Australian election campaign - week 5

5 minutes to read
Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have a week to go in the Australian election campaign. Photos / Mark Tantrum and Getty Images

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have a week to go in the Australian election campaign. Photos / Mark Tantrum and Getty Images

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

Kiwis embedded in the campaign
It may be dubbed the Seinfeld election – the election about nothing - but there is always something to learn from other countries' campaigns. Labour general secretary Rob Salmond was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.